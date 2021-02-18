United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

