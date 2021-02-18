United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several analysts have commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.