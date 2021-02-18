United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,203,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $539,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $160.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

