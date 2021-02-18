United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

X opened at $17.88 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

