Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

