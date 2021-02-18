Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.33 million.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,817. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $797.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

