Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.