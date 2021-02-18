US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

