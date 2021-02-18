US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

