US Bancorp DE Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

