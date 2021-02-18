US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $316.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $316.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

