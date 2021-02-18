US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 116,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after buying an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

