US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,119 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.