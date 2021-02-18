US Bancorp DE Purchases 180 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 174.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

