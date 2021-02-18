US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,840 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $10,809,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.45 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

