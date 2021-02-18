USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%.

Shares of USAC opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

