USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $646,726.43 and $1,225.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,977.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $700.67 or 0.01348017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.75 or 0.00465102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003778 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

