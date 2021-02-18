Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $175.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 96,691 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,253.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 153,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

