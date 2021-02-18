Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.70 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $224.15. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,462. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

