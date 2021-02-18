Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.63

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.63 and last traded at $225.39, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

