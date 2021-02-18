Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

