Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 379,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

