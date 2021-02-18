Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 380,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

