Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $375.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.