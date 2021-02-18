Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $305.54

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $305.54 and last traded at $305.54, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

