Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $363.08

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.08 and last traded at $362.14, with a volume of 50465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,401,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

