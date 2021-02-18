Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 37,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

