Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.30. 221,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,493,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $798.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

