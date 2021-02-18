Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.