Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 763,424,126 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

