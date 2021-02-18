Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.44. 24,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 864,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veoneer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veoneer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

