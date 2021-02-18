VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,223,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.11% of VEREIT worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 663,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the last quarter.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of VER opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

