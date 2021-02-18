Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 4.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $159,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

