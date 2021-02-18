Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.2%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 48,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,235,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

