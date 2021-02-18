Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,241 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

