Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,851 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 756,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

