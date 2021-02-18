Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 942 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

WAT stock opened at $282.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $231.53. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

