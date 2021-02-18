Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

