Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.