Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

