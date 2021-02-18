Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

