Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after acquiring an additional 487,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

