Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,226,473 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

