Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 50,545 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

