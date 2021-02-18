Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

