Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

