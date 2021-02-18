Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,753 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 472.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $4,686,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,847 shares of company stock worth $45,158,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

