Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,896.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,373.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,095.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

In other Victrex plc (VCT.L) news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17 shares of company stock worth $39,734.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

