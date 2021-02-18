Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPCE opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

