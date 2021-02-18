Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.74 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $207.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

